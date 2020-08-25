Bullets recovered from passenger’s luggage at Multan airport

MULTAN: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Tuesday seized six bullets from Sharjah-bound flyer’s luggage at the Multan International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to ASF officials, six bullets were found in the luggage of a passenger during checking at the airport.

The woman in her initial statement told the officials that the bullets were mistakenly placed in his luggage. She tendered a written apology and was allowed to board her flight.

Read more: Pakistani-British citizen held for carrying bullets at Islamabad airport

In another incident of the same nature back in February, bullets were discovered in the baggage of a woman at the Islamabad airport.

Seven bullets were found in the luggage of Miraj Bibi, a resident of KP’s Mohmand agency, according to ASF officials.

Read more: Bullets of 9mm pistol recovered from woman at Lahore airport

She, however, was allowed to board a Kuwait-bound flight (KU-206) after she told the officials that the bullets were erroneously placed in the luggage.

Comments

comments