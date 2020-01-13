Bullets of 9mm pistol recovered from woman at Lahore airport

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Monday recovered seven 9mm pistol’s bullets from a woman at Lahore International airport, ARY News reported.

According to the Lahore airport sources, the woman was travelling to Jeddah by Pakistan International Airlines’ flight PK-3737. The bullets were recovered from her bag, she was carrying, at the ASF counter, when she was boarding.

The woman in her initial statement said mistakenly she took bag of her brother instead of her, while leaving from home to the Lahore airport.

She further added her brother is having license of the weapon, of which bullets were recovered from her luggage.

Read more: Pakistani-British citizen held for carrying bullets at Islamabad airport

Earlier on September 26,last year, a Pakistani-British citizen was taken into custody after bullets were recovered from his luggage at the Islamabad International airport.

The arrested man, identified as Shamms, was due to travel to Birmingham via a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, sources had said.

A total of ten bullets were found in his luggage during the scanning of his baggage.

Subsequently, the Airport Security Force (ASF) took him into custody and launched an investigation into the matter.

Comments

comments