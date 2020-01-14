Minister takes notice of minor girl’s death at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan taking notice of the death of minor girl at Islamabad airport has sought a thorough report into the matter, ARY News reported.

The minister also directed the concerned staff to make escalators safe to avoid any mishap in the future.

Sources said, the federal minister will also visit the house of the deceased minor girl to extend his condolence with her heirs.

On Monday, a four years old girl had lost her life after falling from third floor of Islamabad airport while playing.

Read more: Four-year-old girl dies after falling from Islamabad airport’s 3rd floor

The incident had taken place at the third floor of the Islamabad airport where a four-year-old girl who came to the airport with her parents, had fallen at the 2nd floor.

Sources said, the girl was playing at the 3rd floor. She was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)in critical condition, but she succumbed to her injuries.

PIMS spokesperson had said, the girl was brought dead to the hospital. “She died on the spot due to severe head injuries”, he continued.

