Islamabad Airport suffers great damage due to strong gusty winds: sources

KARACHI: Strong winds in the capital city of Pakistan have reportedly inflicted damage to New Islamabad International Airport, sources privy to the development told ARY News on Tuesday.

Sources claim that the a portion of the airport ceiling along with a glass door of the newly built state of the art airport fell to the ground, exposing weak built quality.

Furthermore, many glass windows at the airport also got broken and the boarding bridge designated to take passengers to their respective airplanes also suffered damage.

Boarding brige 6’s safety wall was broken by the gust rendering it unusable, sources said.

The boarding bridge was primarily being used for international flights which mostly included flights scheduled to and from the United Kingdom (UK).

A mobile tower installed at the airport parking lot also fell to the ground although no injuries were reported during the commotion.

