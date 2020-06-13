Islamabad’s G-9/2, 3 areas sealed after spike in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The authorities have sealed G-9/2, G-9/3 and Karachi Company areas of Islamabad after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases reported in the capital city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Islamabad administration on Thursday decided to impose full-scale lockdown at the coronavirus hot-spots of the city.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqat, the Islamabad Capital Territory administration has sealed various areas including G-9/2, G-9/3, Karachi Company commercial area and adjoining localities last night after 250 to 300 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The deputy commissioner has said that the shops of food items and essential commodities will remain open for a fixed time as the area being strictly monitored to ensure complete lockdown.

Earlier, the city administration had advised the local residents to stock essential commodities and food items for at least three days as no one will be allowed to come out of their homes during the period.

Talking to journalist, Islamabad deputy commissioner had said that personnel of armed forces, Rangers and police will be deployed at the coronavirus hotspots to ensure complete lockdown.

He maintained that they were also considering to seal Sector-I/8, Sector-I/10, G-8 and G-7.

He said that over 200 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the areas adjacent to the Karachi Company.

Earlier on June 4, after a sharp increase in the local transmission of coronavirus cases in Islamabad, the district administration had sealed nine localities and streets in the federal capital.

According to a notification, the district administration, as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus, had called Army, Rangers and police to ensure complete lockdown at the COVID-19 hotspots in Islamabad.

Chatha Bakhtawar, PWD Housing Society’s block-6, Saudi-Pak Towers, Pakistan Sports Board, National Police Foundation and their surrounding areas had been sealed after confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported from the localities.

