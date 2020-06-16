Islamabad admin announces 20pc cut in school fee

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to provide relief to masses amid coronavirus lockdown, the capital administration on Tuesday announced 20 per cent concession in tuition fee of private schools in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

In a notification issued by the private educational institutions regularity authority, all the private educational facilities located in the federal capital were directed to slash tuition fee by 20 per cent.

Strict action will be taken against the private schools in case they violate the orders, read the notification.

However, the orders will not be applicable to the final year students of ‘O’ and ‘A’ Level, read the notification.

Earlier on April 7, in a major step to provide relief to the people affected by coronavirus lockdown, the Sindh government had announced 20 per cent concession in tuition fee of private schools across the province for the months of April and May.

Talking to journalists, Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani had said that the decision was taken in the wake of ongoing lockdown in the province.

He had maintained that strict action will be taken against the private schools in case they violate the orders. He had said that the Sindh government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the masses.

