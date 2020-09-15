Educational institute in Islamabad sealed after coronavirus cases surface

ISLAMABAD: An educational institute in Islamabad has been sealed after the emergence of novel coronavirus case, confirmed National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details shared by the NCOC, the institution was sealed after surfacing of 16 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the contact tracing is currently underway to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan have been reopened today, ending a nearly six-month-long closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had said that the federal authorities would assist the educational institutions for conducting coronavirus tests wherever it is required.

Shafqat Mahmood, while talking to journalists during a visit to a government school in the federal capital, had urged the administration of educational centres for strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

We are monitoring every school while transport services for students would also be monitored. There are around 215 universities in the country and almost every university has a hostel.”

“Such education centres would be closed after a warning over violation of SOPs as it is very important to maintain safety guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.”

Comments

comments