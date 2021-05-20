ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has extended the closure of government educational institutions in the federal capital till June 6 due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

The decision was announced after the NCOC yesterday announced the closure of educational institutions in cities where the Covid-19 positivity ratio is more than 5 per cent.

Currently, the Covid positivity ratio in the federal capital stands at 6 per cent.

Read More: NCOC announces opening of educational institutions, outdoor events

The final decision regarding the reopening of schools in Islamabad would be taken on June 6, reads the notification.

Separately in another development related to the education sector, the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced Thursday that teachers will be inoculated against COVID-19 on a priority basis.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the federal education minister said that the government has decided to give priority to teachers in vaccination.

“The target is that all teachers especially those conducting examinations should have complete vaccination,” he added.

Earlier today, taking to his official Twitter account, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that exams could now be conducted in Pakistan.

Read More: Exams can now be conducted in Pakistan, says Shafqat Mahmood

“National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has allowed holding of professional exams/tests etc,” he had written, asking educational institutions to approach the federal education secretary with details of exam centres, number of students, and SOPs to be followed for permission to conduct exams.

Comments

comments