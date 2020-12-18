Islamabad four-year-old fatally set on fire by stepmother

ISLAMABAD: In a petrifying happening to have taken place on Friday, a woman has allegedly killed a four-year-old stepson by setting him on fire, ARY News reported.

The federal capital police said she is in the custody now and has confessed to committing the horrendous crime which claimed her minor stepson’s life immediately.

According to the police report, the four-year-old conceded fatal burns and died immediately, however the woman who set the minor on fire has not yet divulged the motive behind her horrific act.

The investigation into the murder has been initiated by the police, ARY News learned, however further details on the case and developments are still awaited.

