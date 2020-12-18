Suspect involved in illegally removing youth’s kidney nabbed in Lahore

LAHORE: Police officials have arrested a suspect involved in illegally removing kidney of youth after luring him into a job offer at Lahore’s General Hospital, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police officials arrested the driver of Lahore’s General Hospital over charges of illegally removing kidney of Bilal. The arrested man is identified as Nazeer, who is working as a driver at General Hospital in Lahore.

The arrest was made by the personnel of Kahna police station. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Ahsan Saif told media that the police forces continued to search for four more suspects including a woman in the case.

Earlier on Thursday, it emerged that a kidney had been removed from youth after being lured into a job offer at a hospital in Lahore.

According to the victim’s father, some officials of the Lahore General Hospital had allegedly lured his son,20, with a job offer at the hospital. They claimed that they would arrange a ‘driver’s job’ for his son at the hospital, he added.

He was asked to have clinical tests done because they were required for his job. “After few days of the tests, my son was kidnapped and his kidney was stolen by the hospital staff,” his father added.

The police had registered a case against the suspects on the behalf of the youth’s father and launched investigations into the incident. Police had said that a woman among five people was involved in the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) had claimed to apprehend a quack impersonation transplant surgeon for stealing patients’ kidneys in February this year.

