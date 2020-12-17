Youth’s kidney stolen after being lured into job offer in Lahore

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a kidney was stolen from a youth after being lured into a job offer at a hospital in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday,

According to the victim’s father, some officials of the Lahore General Hospital had allegedly lured his son,20, with a job offer at the hospital. They claimed that they would arrange a ‘driver’s job’ for his son at the hospital, he added.

He was asked to have clinical tests done because they were required for his job. “After few days of the tests, my son was kidnapped and his kidney was stolen by the hospital staff,” his father added.

The police have registered a case against the suspects on the behalf of the youth’s father and launched investigations into the incident. Police said that a woman among five people were involved in the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) had claimed to have apprehended a quack impersonation transplant surgeon for stealing patients’ kidneys in February this year.

Taking action on a tip-off, PHOTA’s vigilance cell had ducted a raid at a private hospital in Lahore and took Fawad, a quack impersonation transplant surgeon into custody.

