ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered immediate restoration of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), ARY News reported on Monday.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the statutory regulatory authority that oversaw medical and dental colleges in Pakistan, was dissolved following a presidential ordinance proclaimed on October 21.

The hearing was conducted by IHC’s Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

During hearing of the case, the court was unhappy with government’s failure to restore PMDC in given deadline and ordered to immediately open locks of the council.

Justice Kiyani showing resentment over non-appearance of the health secretary in the court remarked that government’s action is equivalent slapping court in the face.

Read more: Govt to present draft bill on PMDC in parliament: Dr Zafar Mirza

The justice remarked that can sentence the secretary health to 6 months in prison. The IHC stopped the Pakistan Medical Commission from the registration of more doctors.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had declared dissolution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) by a presidential ordinance as ‘null and void’.

The Islamabad High Court Judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani had announced the reserved verdict in the PMDC dissolution case.

The high court also declared the establishment of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) as illegal and unlawful.

