ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared dissolution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) by a presidential ordinance as ‘null and void’, ARY News reported.

The Islamabad High Court Judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the reserved verdict in the PMDC dissolution case.

The high court also declared the establishment of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) as illegal and unlawful.

After completion of the arguments from the parties, the high court reserved verdict in the PMDC dissolution case on January 8. Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar concluded arguments while representing the Centre.

Tariq Khokhar pleaded the court to thoroughly observe the case details while giving judgement as the matter is currently under discussion in the Parliament.

Barrister Zafarullah objected and said that the courts should give a verdict instead of delaying the matter if the case is related to the fundamental rights.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked, “Can a court issue an order to the parliament?”

The counsel replied that the court could not issue directives to the parliament, however, the ordinance can be challenged. The judge remarked that the bill is in parliament and it is not an emergency matter but for the general situation.

The presidential ordinance that dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) was challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by PMDC employees.

Read: Govt to present draft bill on PMDC in parliament: Dr Zafar Mirza

The bench had issued notices to the Secretary to the President, secretaries of the Ministry of Law and the Cabinet Division and others and called their reply over the matter.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the statutory regulatory authority that oversaw medical and dental colleges in Pakistan, was dissolved following a presidential ordinance proclaimed on October 21.

