Islamabad High Court orders to lift PUBG ban

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday lifted ban on online game PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG), ARY News reported.

Islamabad high court on Tuesday had reserved its verdict on a petition seeking to revoke the suspension of popular online game PUBG.

The decision to lift the ban was announced by Justice Amir Farooq while hearing a petition filed against the banning of the game.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had made it clear that ban to remain enforced on online game PUBG) in the country.

According to a declaration issued by the PTA, the administration of the PUBG game failed to give desired information including sessions of the game, number of users and details about its controls.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had on July 1 temporarily suspended the game, saying it had received several complaints about the game being “addictive”, a waste of time and its potential negative impact on children’s physical and psychological health.

The PTA action came in the backdrop of a complaint at the Lahore High Court (LHC) by parents of two children who committed suicide in Lahore after they were denied permission to play the game.

