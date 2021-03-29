Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad recorded 16.20 per cent Covid-19 positivity ratio during the previous 24 hours, its highest ever since the pandemic began, with 856 new infections.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO), 856 new cases of the coronavirus were reported, taking the total number of infections in the federal capital to 56,450 whereas two people succumbed to the disease overnight.

The death toll from the infection has reached 561 with the addition of the latest fatalities, Dr Zaeem Zia said.

He said 64 per cent of the total ventilators earmarked for critical Covid-19 patients are in use.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the coronavirus claimed 41 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,256.

4,525 fresh infections were reported during this period, while the positivity rate was recorded at 11.2 per cent. A total of 40,369 samples were tested, out of which 4,525 turned out to positive.

