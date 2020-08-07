Islamabad admin lifts COVID-19 restrictions

ISLAMABAD: In light of reducing COVID-19 cases, the Islamabad administration on Friday announced to lift all virus related restrictions in the capital after a closure of around five months, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the capital administration has allowed restaurants, beauty parlors, hair salons, barbers, fitness centres and shopping malls to run their business as per the previous schedule.

All the shrines have also been reopened for public, read the notification.

Earlier on August 6, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had said that government decided to reopen dine-in restaurants, cafes, cinemas and gyms from August 10 after a closure of nearly five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), Asad Umar had said that all educational institutions across the country would reopen from September 15. “A Covid-19 situation would be reviewed on September 7 before reopening of schools,” he had added.

