Islamabad man who looted dual national women after marrying them held   

ISLAMABAD: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in committing fraud with the dual national women in the federal capital of the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the accused identified as Rizwan Jatt by the Islamabad police authorities came under the police radar after a complaint was filed against him by an affected family at Industrial area police station of the federal capital.

Divulging details of his modus operandi, the police said that the accused used to lure women of Pakistani-origin who have dual nationalities through social media sites.

After a conversation on social media, he marries to the dual-national woman and then acquires her property documents, registering them in his name.

The police claimed that it had recovered an illegal weapon from the possession of the accused, who also allegedly enjoys the support of land mafia in the area.

The accused recently threatened a Pakistani-origin British national woman and after the family approached the law enforcing authorities, he was nabbed.

The police further claimed that his accomplices were also involved in similar activities.

