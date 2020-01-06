Islamabad police chief escapes unhurt in traffic mishap

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan escaped unhurt in a traffic mishap near the capital city’s G-9 area Monday morning, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Islamabad police, the car the IG was travelling in had an accident when he was on his way to the office.

His car swerved sharply to avoid colliding with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction but hit another car, he added.

The police chief of the capital city remained unhurt while both vehicles were damaged, the spokesperson added.

In Nov, 2018, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had assumed charge as the inspector general of Islamabad Police.

The 21 grade officer had replaced former IG Islamabad Police Jan Muhammad after the Supreme Court withdrew its earlier verdict suspending transfer order of IGP Jan Muhammad.

The top court on October 29 suspended a notification about removal of the former IGP when it was informed that he was removed on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

