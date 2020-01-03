Hafiz e Quran, MBA final year student dies in Karachi road accident

KARACHI: A road traffic accident in the metropolis involving a motorcycle-riding young man resulted in tragedy after a dumping truck rammed into his vehicle, killing him instantly, ARY News reported on Friday.

The identity of the young man has been revealed as Syed Muaaz who was a student of Business Administration and was pursuing his masters in the discipline (MBA), he was currently enrolled in the final year of the program and was returning after an exam.

Read More: Case filed against Karachi mayor’s son over aerial firing, torturing citizen

Further details revealed that the deceased was also a Hafiz e Quran and was currently studying in a top-notch private university of Karachi.

Relatives and loved ones are pouring in with condolences to the residence of the deceased while an atmosphere of grief and sadness has engulfed the family and friends of Syed Muaaz.

Read More: Five killed in Punjab road accidents

Further details revealed that along with pursuing his education, Muaaz was also working in a private organisation and was on his way to the office when catastrophe struck.

The dead body was taken to the nearest hospital and is now being shifted to the deceased’s residence so that a proper funeral can be arranged.

Read More: Freshwater continues to flow on roads of Karachi, traffic hindered

Those close to Syed Muaaz also revealed that his marriage had been finalised and was scheduled after two months.

In the aftermath of the incident, a furious crowd took to the street setting the dumping truck responsible for the accident on fire.

Comments

comments