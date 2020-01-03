Freshwater continues to flow on roads of Karachi, traffic hindered

KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s (KWSB) negligence on Friday resulted in the overflow of drinking water on the streets of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

Water board’s negligence warranted freshwater pipelines to go unchecked, dilapidated conditions of the pipelines carrying drinking water caused leakage on various points.

Freshwater continues to pour out as busy roadways in Karachi bear witness to continuous water flow causing severe traffic jams.

Roadways of Gulshan e Iqbal, Civic Centre, Hassan Square, North Nazimabad and Paposh Nagar along with others have witnessed severe traffic jams due to water pipeline leakages in a vast area.

Onlookers complained that the water board’s carelessness is resulting in the loss of thousands of gallons of freshwater.

Yesterday, Sindh government announced to invite tender bids for renewing contracts of the six water hydrants run by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) in the city.

“The contracts of the six water hydrants in the city will expire soon,” said the Minister for Local Bodies Nasir Hussain Shah while chairing a meeting and directed the officials to publish advertisements in the newspapers inviting tenders for new contracts.

