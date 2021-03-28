Islamabad police successfully handle hostage crisis, rescue children

ISLAMABAD: Police on Sunday successfully handled a hostage crisis in Islamabad, rescuing two children besides also arresting the suspect involved in it, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a man entered a house in the Bara Kahu area of the federal capital and held two children hostage in order to avoid arrest at the hands of the law enforcement authorities (LEAs).

Ssp in the Frontline with SP Capt Hamzah after freeing the kids unharmed and arresting the kidnapper https://t.co/71sQKsJl5J — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) March 28, 2021



The police after a successful operation led by top cops rescued the children and arrested the suspect, who could be seen in a video shared by the Islamabad police being shifted with his face covered.

The two children were aged three and two years and have been handed over to their parents. One person identified as Faiz sustained bullet wounds after the suspect opened fire on him.

4 hours Hostage situation in Barakahu. A person had kept 2 kids in confinement on gunpoint. Outstanding bravery shown by SP Capt Hamzah Hamayun and strong nerves and control by SSP @syedmustafapsp who themselves got the kids recovered, arrested the culprit. Real life heroes🏅🎖 pic.twitter.com/3rFLwqpnuM — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) March 28, 2021



The police have initiated a probe into the entire matter besides also recording the testimonies of the eye-witnesses in the neighbourhood.

The Islamabad police took to Twitter to share SP Hamza Humayun took part in the operation personally to rescue the children successfully and managed the entire hostage crisis.

“The IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman lauded SSP Operations Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer and SP Hamza Humayun for tackling the hostage situation,” the Islamabad police said in its message.

