Man holds minor son hostage in Muzaffargarh

MULTAN: In a shocking incident, an armed man allegedly held his one and half months old son hostage and climbed on the rooftop of his house in Muzaffargarh on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Saifullah, a resident of Shahr Sultan, took his minor son on the rooftop of his house and started giving serious threats to the people.

Police, after receiving information about the incident, rushed to the scene and cordoned off the house. The police officers urged the man to hold negotiations to resolve the issue but he refused to talk with the officials. However, the police officers were continuing efforts to persuade him to hold talks and free the minor boy.

Read More: Father kills three children in Rawalpindi after fight with wife

Earlier on June 27, a man who had allegedly killed his three children in Rawalpindi’s Dera Muslim village was arrested from Sukkur,

According to details, Railway police Sukkur had conducted a raid at Pakistan Express and arrested the suspect from Rohri station. SSP Railway had said that he was trying to flee to Karachi. Police registered a case against the accused and began an investigation.

At least three children had been found dead after being locked in a trunk allegedly by their father apparently to punish his wife who had gone back to her parents’ house.

Comments

comments