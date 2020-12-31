Islamabad police devise security plan for New Year night

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have finalised a comprehensive security plan on eve of New Year night in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Around 2000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure foolproof security and keep a vigilant eye during possible celebrations on New Year night.

Police contingent deployed at important places, shopping centres, main markets for the safety of public on the eve of New Year night.

DIG Operations Waqar Uddin directed strict action against those involved in one-wheeling, racing, fireworks and aerial firing. The SSP (Traffic) would ensure all measures for smooth traffic flow in the city while traffic police will also coordinate with the city police to maintain law and order and control traffic on the occasion.

Read more: Seaview beach to remain open on New Year’s Eve

He has appealed the citizens to demonstrate responsibility in their attitude and act like a member of civilized society.

Meanwhile, Sindh police have warned revellers against indulging in celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s Eve to avoid untoward incidents.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, while talking to ARY News, said an attempted murder case will be registered against those found resorting to aerial firing.

