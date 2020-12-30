Seaview beach to remain open on New Year’s Eve

KARACHI: Seaview beach and its surrounding areas will remain open for the public on New Year’s Eve as Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Sheikh has issued directives for making traffic and security arrangements in this regard.

Chairing a meeting to review security and traffic arrangements for New Year’s Eve, he directed the police to keep the beach open. He instructed the police and city administration to ensure the implementation of the government-prescribed SOPs to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The police and the Rangers presented their security and traffic plans for New Year’s Eve during the meeting.

The commissioner issued directives for taking strict action against those indulging in aerial firing and one-wheeling. He ordered that all markets and restaurants be closed by 5pm on December 31 in view of the pandemic and directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of the business closure timing.

Earlier, the Sindh police warned revellers against indulging in celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s Eve to avoid untoward incidents. Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, while talking to ARY News, said an attempted murder case will be registered against those found resorting to aerial firing.

