New Year revellers, beware: Aerial firing may land you in serious trouble

KARACHI: With 2021 around the corner, Sindh police have warned revellers against indulging in celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s Eve to avoid untoward incidents.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, while talking to ARY News, said an attempted murder case will be registered against those found resorting to aerial firing.

Also Read: 15 caught in aftermath of New Years Eve celebratory firing

“If a person gets hit by a bullet, the citizen who fired it will be nominated in the case and he will be deemed to have targeted the injured person and not fired the gun into the air,” he said.

“We have struck the word ‘aerial’ off the phrase ‘aerial firing’,” the AIG said, vowing strict security measures on December 25 (the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam) and New Year’s Eve.

Read: New Years Eve, Section 144 to be observed across Karachi: Commissioner

He pointed out that 20 to 30 people get injured due to aerial firing on the night of December 31 every year.

According to data shared by the police, a person named Subhan was killed while more than a dozen had sustained gunshot wounds due to aerial firing in 2017, while 19 people, including women and children, injured in 2019 and 14 people in 2020.

