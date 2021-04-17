ISLAMABAD: A renowned psychiatrist in Islamabad has been exposed after he was caught on camera allegedly demanding sexual favours from a ‘female patient’ during the treatment, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The Islamabad psychiatrist was exposed by a team of ARY NEWS programme, Sar-e-Aam, that carried out a sting operation in which a woman was sent to the doctor, posing as a patient suffering from mental issues.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The woman secretly filmed the entire conversation with the health professional, showing how he was asking for a sexual favour from the planted patient.

The Sar-e-Aam host later approached the doctor with the video evidence, however, instead of admitting his guilt, the doctor started giving lame excuses to defend his visible sexual offers to the patient.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After seeing the ‘patient’ accompanying the ARY team, the doctor claimed that she had visited him four times and was levelling baseless allegations against him to tarnish his image.

“I have neither made any sexual offers to her nor committed any sexual act with her,” the psychiatrist said despite his conversation during the video in which he could be heard making sexual offers while terming them a bid to lower the stress level.

Read More: Lahore doctor arrested for ‘raping’ nurse after promising her job

Iqrar ul Hassan during the programme said that they decided to carry out a sting operation against the psychiatrist after receiving several complaints of sexual exploitation in which it emerged that the health professional did not spare female patients and students who had come to him to share their grief and pain.

Comments

comments