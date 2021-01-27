Web Analytics
Lahore doctor arrested for ‘raping’ nurse after promising her job

Female Nurse Rape Case

LAHORE: A doctor allegedly sexually assaulted a female nurse in Lahore on Wednesday, according to police.

They said the medic lured the nurse to his flat by promising her a job and raped her. A first information report (FIR) was registered against him on the victim’s complaint.

Also Read: Suspect arrested for ‘trying to rape’ minor girl in Faisalabad

A police official said the accused has been taken into custody while the victim shifted to a hospital for medical examination.

This is a second incident of sexual abuse that has come to light in Lahore this week. Earlier, it was reported that a differently-abled man was gang-raped in a rickshaw by a driver and his two other accomplices.

Also Read: Man arrested for trying to rape job-seeking woman in Karachi

The victim hired a rickshaw to go to a bakery in the Township area, where he used to work as a salesman.

“The rickshaw driver instead of going to the bakery took the three-wheeler to nearby fields, where he along with two others gang raped the differently-abled man,” the family of the victim said.

