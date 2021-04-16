ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has intensified restrictions on public transport and commercial activities following NCOC guidelines to curb COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat announced that public transport to and from Islamabad is being banned from 12:00 midnight today following the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

He said in its Twitter message that all commercial activities will be banned across Islamabad on Saturday and Sunday. Shafqaat added that the ban is also imposed on outdoor dining, public parks and other gatherings.

آج رات ۱۲ بجے سے شہر سے باہر اور اندر آنے والی تمام پبلک ٹرانسپورٹ کو NCOC کی گائڈ لائنز کے مطابق بند کیا جا رہا ہے ۔ اسلام آباد میں ہفتہ اور اتوار کو ہر قسم کی کمرشل سرگرمی ، اؤٹ ڈور ڈائننگ ، پارکس وغیرہ پر پابندی ہے۔ — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) April 16, 2021

Earlier on April 4, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had suspended inter-provincial transport for two days a week (Saturday and Sunday) while keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases amid the third wave of the disease.

The NCOC had restricted inter-provincial public transport only on weekends. However, cargo trucks, containers, medical and emergency services will be exempted from the restrictions.

The new restrictions will come into force from the 10th of April and will continue to remain effective till 25th of April, it ordered. NCOC had further announced that Pakistan Railways will continue to operate passenger trains seven days a week with 70 per cent occupancy.

