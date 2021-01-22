ISLAMABAD: A manager of a high-end Islamabad restaurant, whose video of being mocked by female owners over his English skills, has clarified regarding the entire episode, which drew severe backlash on social media, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme Bakhabar Savera, Owais said that the video was filmed for an entertainment purpose and had nothing to do with his ridicule.

The manager said that he had been serving at the eatery for a decade and the association for such a long period itself speaks regarding a special relationship between the workers and owners at the restaurant.

“I have no grudge against them as they have treated me well during my association with them,” he said.

Owais, however, supported the criticism of netizens on social media and said that Urdu is their national language and they had to work for its propagation in the country. “Learning the English language is a good thing, however, we should give top priority to the Urdu language,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a video showing two female owners of a high-end Islamabad eatery ridiculing their manager over his poor English skills has gone viral two days back, drawing severe criticism from netizens.

“This is the beautiful English he speaks and [he is] at a very good salary package mind you,” she sarcastically remarked after he fails to string a sentence together after being challenged to do so.

“We have paid for his English classes,” another chipped in.

A hashtag calling for the boycott of the Islamabad restaurant also trended on social media after the video, forcing the owners of the Cannoli by Cafe Soul restaurant-Uzma Chaudhry and Dia Haider- to share a written apology over their action.

