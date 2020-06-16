COVID-19 cases: Four more sectors to be sealed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Following the emergence of new COVID-19 cases, four more sectors of Islamabad will be sealed over the directives of the local administration, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A notification has been released regarding the complete lockdown of four more sectors of the federal capital Islamabad will be imposed from Thursday. The areas include Sector I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/2 and I-10 centre.

The local administration asked the residents to save essential commodities for daily usage during the next 48 hours as nobody will be allowed to leave the areas during the lockdown period.

The personnel of police, Rangers and army will be deployed to seal the areas besides making special arrangements for the food supplies.

Earlier on June 13, the authorities had sealed G-9/2, G-9/3 and Karachi Company areas of Islamabad after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Islamabad administration had decided to impose full-scale lockdown at the coronavirus hot-spots of the city.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqat, the Islamabad Capital Territory administration had sealed various areas including G-9/2, G-9/3, Karachi Company commercial area and adjoining localities last night after 250 to 300 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The deputy commissioner had said that the shops of food items and essential commodities will remain open for a fixed time as the area being strictly monitored to ensure complete lockdown.

