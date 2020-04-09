ISLAMABAD: District administration in Islamabad on Thursday decided to resume out-patient departments (OPDs) services in the public and private hospitals across the federal capital that remained shut owing to preventive measures amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued today, closure of the OPDs in federal capital was creating problems for those eyeing treatment of diseases other than coronavirus.

“The decision was made to facilitate the masses,” the order said adding that the hospitals would be bound to follow guidelines issued by the district administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that the hospitals’ OPDs were shut down in the federal capital on March 24 due to coronavirus outbreak.

According to sources, the out-patient services in Pakistan Institute of Management (PIMS), Poly Clinic Hospital, Federal General Hospital (FGH) and others would be resumed from tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that closure of the OPDs was causing difficulties for the masses as only around 10,000 patients visit the OPD section of the PIMS hospital on daily-basis.

Earlier in the day, Outdoor patients departments (OPDs) of all private and government hospitals in Punjab have been opened with precautionary measures amid coronavirus outbreak.

The OPDs have been opened in line with the directions of the Supreme Court to facilitate the patients after 17 days.

Strict precautionary measures have been put in place to avoid the deadly virus transmission.

In a letter, Specialized Healthcare And Medical Education Department Lahore had directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission’s CEO to ensure that the OPDs at all the public and private hospitals were providing services to the patients

