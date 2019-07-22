Veteran actor Ismail Changezi passes away

Television actor Ismail Changezi passed away last week in Karachi. His son Ahsan Changezi revealed the news of his sad demise.

Ahsan took to Facebook to write an open letter in Urdu talking about how his father had worked with big names of the Pakistani entertainment fraternity in hundreds of dramas.

However, he writes, he is heartbroken because no fellow actor his dad had worked with, condoled after his demise.

Born in Lahore in 1954, the actor later moved to Karachi. He had worked in abundant dramas as a supporting actor and is known for the portrayal of negative roles. His exceptional performance can be visibly seen in visual delights like Jangloos, Mandi, God Father, Ankahi, Zero Point and Fifty Fifty among others.

He played the title character in Jinn Chacha which aired in the 80s. It certainly is not an overstatement if we say he had been a part of every drama produced through the Karachi station of Pakistan Television (PTV).

May Ismail Changezi get the highest rank in heaven, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.

