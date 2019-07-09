Veteran drama actress Zaheen Tahira passed away on Tuesday morning at 4 am after suffering from a cardiac arrest, ARY News reported.

In June, she was put on the ventilator after enduring a heart attack and has been in the hospital for the last two weeks. She suffered another heart attack earlier today.

Her grandson shared the news of her sad demise through Facebook.

Fellow actors and other celebrities had taken to social media when the news of her deteriorating health surfaced last month, sending her love, prayers, and wishes for a speedy recovery.

Tahira started her career in the mid-60s. She has been a part of more than 700 dramas in both lead and supporting roles. She has also directed and produced a few drama serials. She is currently starring in ARY Digital’s Barfi Laddu.

The veteran actress was honored with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2013 by the then President of Pakistan for her exceptional work and contribution to the entertainment industry.

