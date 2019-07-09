Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Legendary actress Zaheen Tahira passes away

Zaheen Tahira

Veteran drama actress Zaheen Tahira passed away on Tuesday morning at 4 am after suffering from a cardiac arrest, ARY News reported.

In June, she was put on the ventilator after enduring a heart attack and has been in the hospital for the last two weeks. She suffered another heart attack earlier today.

Related: Veteran actress Zaheen Tahira on ventilator

Her grandson shared the news of her sad demise through Facebook.

Fellow actors and other celebrities had taken to social media when the news of her deteriorating health surfaced last month, sending her love, prayers, and wishes for a speedy recovery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by trendz pk (@trendzpk) on

Tahira started her career in the mid-60s. She has been a part of more than 700 dramas in both lead and supporting roles. She has also directed and produced a few drama serials. She is currently starring in ARY Digital’s Barfi Laddu.

The veteran actress was honored with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2013 by the then President of Pakistan for her exceptional work and contribution to the entertainment industry.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Disney releases ‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’ trailer

Lifestyle

Mawra Hocane shares heartfelt birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor’s mom

Lifestyle

Sweden’s top court turns down detained US rapper’s appeal

Lifestyle

Rembrandt’s ‘The Night Watch’ begins on-site restoration


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close