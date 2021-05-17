EU ambassador calls on COAS to discuss regional security: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the European Union Androulla Kaminara has Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional security situation, ARY News learned via Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement released today by ISPR, it is said that during the meeting the ambassador and the army chief deliberated also on the recent developments in Afghan Peace Process.

“COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU,” the press statement read, adding that Pakistani earnestly looks forward to enhancing “mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests”.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, ISPR said, “especially the Afghan Peace Process.”

It may be separately noted that today Pakistan dismissed allegations made by Afghan leadership as “baseless”.

“Pakistan has conveyed its serious concerns to the Afghan side by making a strong demarche with the Ambassador of Afghanistan in Islamabad on the recent irresponsible statements and baseless allegations made by the Afghan leadership,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement.

He emphasized that groundless accusations erode trust and vitiate the environment between the two brotherly countries and disregard constructive role being played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process.

