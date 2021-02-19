RAWALPINDI: Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the two of them discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly developments in the Afghan Peace Process during the meeting.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said that peace in both countries is in the greater interest of the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan Peace Process and expressed that relations between Pakistan and Russia will continue to prosper manifolds.

“Both sides reiterated the commitment to enhance the bilateral relationship,” said the army’s media wing.

Besides meeting the COAS, during the visit, Ambassador Kabulov will call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and meet with the Special Representative for Afghanistan and other dignitaries for an exchange of views on the latest developments in the Afghan peace process.

The visit of Ambassador Kabulov is part of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach in support of the Afghan peace process.

Besides the exchange of views on the Afghan peace process, the visit will contribute to further strengthening Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation.

