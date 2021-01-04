Zalmay, COAS deliberate Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed regional security among other matters of bilateral interest, ARY News reported.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Afghan peace process was also amongst the agenda of meeting between the two leaders leading from the front the peace process while collaborative efforts on various bilateral levels was deliberated over at length.

ISPR said Khalilzad acknowledged Pakistani efforts in promoting peace in Afghanistan as both expressed their pledge for peace and stability across the borders and agreed to maintain an exchange for that end.

READ: Ten coal miners killed in Machh shooting incident

Separately yesterday, it was so reported that the death toll in the Machh shooting incident has reached 10 as three more injured coal-miners succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

According to earlier reports, seven miners were killed and three injured in a firing incident at Geshtri in Machh area of Balochistan, according to the Levies sources.

The coal miners were going to their workplace when unidentified armed men opened fire on them, the law enforcement agencies sources said.

