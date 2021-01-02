Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter at LoC: ISPR  

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Saturday shot down an Indian spy quadcopter at Line of Control (LoC) over violating the country’s airspace, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Taking to Twitter, the DG ISPR announced that the Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter today in Chakothi Sector along LOC.

#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter today in Chakothi Sector along LOC.

The quadcopter intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of #LOC. Similarly, on January 1, 2021, another Indian quadcopter was shot down by Pakistan Army in Nausheri Sector along LOC. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 2, 2021



“The quadcopter intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of LOC,” the army’s media wing said.

It is the second quadcopter of the year to be shot down by the forces as the first one was downed on January 1, 2021, by Pakistan Army in Nausheri Sector along LOC.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 31, 2020, the armed forces shot down an Indian quadcopter drone at the Tatta Pani sector of the LoC after it entered 100 metres within the territory of the country.

Read More: Pakistan Army shots down this year’s 11th Indian spying quadcopter: ISPR

The soldiers took no time to shoot down the Indian quadcopter as soon as it violated the geographical territory, the ISPR said adding that it became the 16th Indian drone shot down by the Pakistani forces along the LoC during 2020.

