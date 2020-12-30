RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and a citizen sustained injuries in an unprovoked Indian firing at Line of Control (LoC) as forces responded to the aggression and shot down a quadcopter drone violating the country’s geographical territory, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the Indian forces carried out ceasefire violations at Khuiratta sector along the LoC, resulting in the martyrdom of Sepoy Fazal Elahi.

The Indian forces also carried out the ceasefire violation at Kot Katira sector of the LoC, seriously injuring a 34-year-old citizen.

According to the army’s media wing, the Pakistan Army responded in a befitting manner against the Indian aggression, causing huge losses to the enemy forces.

Moreover, the ISPR said that the armed forces shot down an Indian quadcopter drone at the Tatta Pani sector of the LoC after it entered 100 metres within the territory of the country.

The soldiers took no time to shoot down the Indian quadcopter as soon as it violated the geographical territory, the ISPR said adding that it became the 16th Indian drone shot down by the Pakistani forces along the LoC during 2020.

The Indian forces have frequently violated ceasefire violations at the LoC and in one such incident recently, a 50-year-old woman embraced martyrdom after Indian forces once again targeted a civilian population in their unprovoked firing at the Line of Control.

“A 50 years old woman embraced shahadat [martyrdom] while three citizens including a four-year-old girl, identified as Nayab got injured in the attack,” the army’s media wing said.

