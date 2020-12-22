50-year-old woman martyred in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A 50-year-old woman on Tuesday embraced martyrdom after Indian forces once again targeted a civilian population in their unprovoked firing at the Line of Control, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the Indian troops conducted unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Hotspring and Jandrot Sectors along the LOC, deliberately targeting the civil population with mortars and heavy weapons.

“A 50 years old woman embraced shahadat [martyrdom] while three citizens including a four-year-old girl, identified as Nayab got injured in the attack,” the army’s media wing said.

It further said that the injured were evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary treatment.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides targetting the civilian population, the Indian forces even fired at a United Nations (UN) vehicle along the LOC on December 18.

Indian Army deliberately targeted a United Nations (UN) vehicle carrying military observers at Line of Control (LoC), the ISPR said.

According to the details shared on the Twitter account of the ISPR, Indian Army resorted to unprovoked fire in Chirikot Sector of the LOC and deliberately targeted a United Nations (UN) vehicle with two Military Observers on board.

The military observers, the army’s media wing said were enroute to interact with victims of the ceasefire violations (CFVs) in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector.

“While the vehicle was damaged, the two UNMOs luckily remained unharmed. They were safely rescued and evacuated by Pakistan Army to Rawalakot,” the ISPR said.

