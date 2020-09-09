Pakistan Army shots down this year’s 11th Indian spying quadcopter: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army shot down another Indian spy quadcopter that intruded across the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistani territory, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to a message posted on the official Twitter account of the Director-General (DG) ISPR, the Indian spy drone was shot down in Chakothi Sector along the LoC.

“The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LOC. This is the 11th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year,” DG ISPR said in a statement.

Earlier on July 26, Pakistan foiled an intrusion bid from Indian forces at Line of Control (LoC) and shot down an Indian spying quadcopter [drone].

According to the military’s media wing, the spy drone was shot down in Pandu Sector along the LOC.

The quadcopter had intruded 200 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LOC, the army’s media wing said as it is the 10th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year.

