Pakistan shoots down second Indian quadcopter in a week: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Friday shot down a second Indian spy quadcopter which intruded across the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistani territory, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter which came from Kanzalwan Sector, intruded 700 Meters on Pakistan side of #LOC in Nekrun Sector. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 29, 2020

According to the army’s media wing, the Indian spy drone was shot down at Nekrun sector of the LoC for border violation and espionage.

The official Twitter of Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations tweet on the matter said: “Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter which came from Kanzalwan Sector, intruded 700 Meters on Pakistan side of LOC in Nekrun Sector.”

Pakistan Army on May 27 had shot down an Indian spy quadcopter which came 650 metres inside Pakistan’s sovereign territory.

In March 2019, Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spy drone for violating Pakistan’s air space along the ceasefire line.

