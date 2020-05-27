Pakistan Army strikes down Indian spy quadcopter at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Wednesday shot down Indian spy quadcopter over ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LoC), ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the army’s media wing, the Indian spy drone was shot down at Rakh Chakri sector of the LoC over the violation. “The spy quadcopter entered some 650 kilometres within the territory of Pakistan when army personnel targeted it,” said the ISPR.

This is not the first time that an Indian spy quadcopter is targetted at the Line of Control by the armed forces for spying within the Pakistan territory and committing ceasefire violations.

In March 2019, Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spy drone for violating Pakistan’s air space along the ceasefire line.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) in his Twitter message said that the spying quadcopter downed in Rakhchikri Sector of the Line of Control (LoC).

“Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along Line of Control.”

Major General Asif Ghafoor detailed that the drone had come 150 meters inside Pakistan’s territory.

