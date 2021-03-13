ISPR releases national song in connection with Pakistan Day

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released the national song ‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’ in connection with March 23 – Pakistan Day.

The song; Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil, highlights the very same ideology of unity, resilience and an indomitable resolve of Pakistanis, 81 years later.

Compassion, tolerance, brotherhood and the feeling of oneness are the essences, which consolidate Pakistan into one nation, despite being a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

The song has been sung by Ali Zafar and Aima Baig. Abid Hassan has written it while the composition is also by Ali Zafar.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read more: ASF to join Pakistan Day military parade for first time

Comments

comments