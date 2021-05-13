Israeli aggression: President Alvi pens letter to Palestinian counterpart

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi reaffirmed on Thursday Pakistan’s commitment to continue raising voice for the oppressed people of Palestine.

In a letter to his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, President Alvi conveyed “deep sadness and concern over the series of violent attacks perpetrated by Israeli occupying forces against innocent worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan”.

“Your Pakistani brothers and sisters, including myself, share your pain and distress caused by Israel’s indiscriminate killing of innocent Palestinians, including children, in Gaza. We express our profound sympathies and condolences for the victims of these attacks and pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” the letter read.

Also Read: PM condemns Israel’s ‘heinous’ attacks on Palestinians in phone call with Saudi king

“Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s violence and illegal actions against Palestinians that are against humanitarian norms, human rights and international law.”

The president assured the Palestinian counterpart of efforts to mobilize the international community for the Palestinian cause and to continue raising voice for the Palestinian people.

Comments

comments