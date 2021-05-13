ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday night.

During his talks with the Saudi king, Prime Minister Khan expressed concerns on the latest situation in Palestine and condemned Israeli forces’ “heinous attack” during the month of Ramazan on Palestinians in and outside AlAqsa Mosque, defying all norms of humanity and international law.

He profoundly thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the “warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, the auspicious opportunity to allow the delegation to enter the Holy Kaaba and the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) and congratulated him on the success of the visit”.

The prime minister, recalling his recent meeting with Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, reaffirmed the strong, brotherly relations between the two countries and conveyed the deep reverence, which Pakistan accords to the Saudi leadership.

The two leaders exchanged views on issues of bilateral significance and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

PM Khan vowed Pakistan’s resolute commitment to the sovereignty and security of the Kingdom as well as defence of the Two Holy Mosques. He further commended the Kingdom’s role as the leader of Muslim Ummah and also underscored its contribution to the promotion of regional peace.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr.

Prime Minister Khan extended invitation to King Salman to visit Pakistan. It was agreed to maintain positive momentum in high-level exchanges between the two brotherly countries.

