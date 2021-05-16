Death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza rises to 181

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza martyred 35 Palestinians Sunday, raising the death toll in Gaza to 181.

Among the people martyred are 47 children, Gaza’s health ministry said.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 13 women and eight children were among those martyred today, with another 50 people wounded in the attack, and said rescue efforts are still underway.

As rescue workers were trying to recover bodies from rubble, Israeli warplanes dropped missiles near their locations. Rescue workers said they are being targeted as they carry out their operations.

Israel’s army destroyed in an airstrike Saturday the 13-floor building housing Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television and American news agency The Associated Press in the Gaza Strip.

The building also contained a number of apartments and other offices.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has adopted a unanimous resolution demanding the immediate halt of Israel’s barbaric attacks against Palestinians.

The resolution was adopted at a virtual open-ended extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee of the Foreign Ministers hosted by Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The resolution demanded to immediately stop all violations being carried out by Israel, including disrespect for the holy sites.

It rejected ongoing Israeli settlements and colonisation of Palestinian land, including East Jerusalem and forced eviction of Palestinian’s from their properties.

The Muslim countries called for protecting the Palestinians, medical and first-aid crews, allowing them to do their work without hindrance.

