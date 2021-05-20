Palestinian FM slams Tel Aviv over massacring children, Israeli envoy walks out from UNGA

New York: After the Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki accused Israel of committing war crimes and deliberately massacring children in Gaza, Israel’s ambassador Gilad Erdan walked out of the General Assembly emergency meeting on the Palestine issue.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Palestinian FM said Israel “is targeting families as they sleep to sow the seeds of terror among our people.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan walked out of the UNGA during PA FM Riyad Al Malki’s speech. pic.twitter.com/OY3Ot6HxcI — Tovah Lazaroff (@tovahlazaroff) May 20, 2021

Maliki rejected statements that Israel “has the right to defend itself” as the pretext for its attacks on Gaza.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday once again called on Israel and Palestine to immediately end fighting and return to negotiations.

“The fighting must stop immediately. I appeal to all parties to cease hostilities, now. I reiterate my call on all sides for an immediate ceasefire,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a UN General Assembly meeting on Thursday.

The UN chief in his speech continued to stress the importance of negotiations and paving a way for a two-state solution.

“I am deeply shocked by the continued air and artillery bombardment by the Israeli defence forces in Gaza,” the UN chief added.

FM Qureshi calls for deployment of global force

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has addressed the emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today where he strongly condemned the atrocities of Israeli forces against Palestinians.

The foreign minister gave Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine issue besides condemning the brutalities and barbaric attacks of Israeli occupation forces in Gaza.

