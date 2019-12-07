Issue of CEC, ECP members soon to be decided, says Jahangir Tareen

LODHRAN: The government holding talks with the opposition over appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two members of the election commission, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen here said.

According to ARY News, senior PTI leader speaking here said that the issue will likely to be resolved within 10 days.

It is to be mentioned here that the government and the opposition have failed to reach a unanimous decision for appointment of the CEC as Justice (retd) Sardar Raza was retired on December 06, leaving the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as dysfunction in absence of the CEC and two members of the commission from Sindh and Balochistan.

“It is constitutional duty of the government and the opposition to take a good decision with mutual cooperation,” Jahangir Tareen here said.

Jahangir Tareen stated that the decision regarding appointment of the CEC and two members of the election commission is expected to be taken soon.

“Imran Khan will not leave him if Nawaz Sharif goes to United States or remain in London,” Tareen said.

“Sharifs are confirmed corrupt and mega money launderers,” the PTI leader alleged.

“Getting justice and catching thieves is difficult but we will legislate for it,” Tareen said.

PTI leader said that minor corruption will come to an end with the administrative changes being taken by Imran Khan. He will complete his five-year term and will become prime minister again, he added.

Comments

comments