Nawaz Sharif to visit London clinic today for further tests: sources

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will visit doctor in London clinic on Monday (today) for further tests, the sources in the know of the matter said.

Sharif who is in London for medical treatment for the seventh day, had earlier visited two hospitals in the city for medical tests.

Sources close to Sharif”s family in previous week had said that the former prime minister will undergo Positron-Emission Tomography (PET) scan this week which will help in diagnosing the disease.

A Swiss doctor had also checked Sharif at his residence recently.

Sharif’s physician Dr Adnan who is routinely sharing updates about his health with the media but no progress about fluctuations in his blood platelets count made public so far.

Dr. Adnan earlier said that Nawaz Sharif will remain at home but whenever required he will be taken to a hospital.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is also staying in London with Nawaz Sharif, has said that Dr. Lawrence has thoroughly examined his brother and made some recommendations for treatment.

Any progress about his treatment will be shared after further tests, Shehbaz Sharif said.

Sharif, who arrived in London on previous Tuesday, had visited Guys’ Hospital, in central London the following day.

He went for a consultation with experts in haematology section of the hospital. Haematology is a specialty covering the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders.

Nawaz Sharif had arrived in London via Doha in an air ambulance equipped with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and an operation theatre with a team of doctors and paramedics on board.

