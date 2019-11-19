Nawaz Sharif arrives in London for treatment

LONDON: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has arrived in London via an air ambulance belonging to Qatari royal family on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, his family physician Dr. Adnan Khan said that Nawaz Sharif’s plane has landed safely at the Heathrow airport in London.

Former PM #NawazSharif onboard Qatar Airways Air Ambulance A7-MED has landed safely at Heathrow, London-UK. — Dr. Adnan Khan (@Dr_Khan) November 19, 2019

His family sources said that Nawaz Sharif will stay at his Park Lane apartments in London and he would be given treatment at home instead of Harley Street Clinic.

Earlier his family sources had said, “A private room has been booked for Nawaz Sharif at Harley Street Clinic in London.” They had said that Nawaz Sharif will be shifted to the clinic in London immediately after landing. His family sources had said that the clinic had also hired services of other doctors to provide best medical facilities to ailing Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier int he day, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had departed for London in an air ambulance via Doha, accompanied by his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan.

The ambulance, which had arrived at 8:45am at Lahore Airport had traveled to Qatar first, from where it traveled to London. Prior to the travel, Sharif had been declared fit to travel by his medical panel.

